Lynnwood City Council public hearing March 11 for Whispering Pines rezone

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the Whispering Pines comprehensive plan amendment and rezone at the council’s business meeting on Monday, March 11.

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County operates Whispering Pines apartments, which provides subsidized housing to low-income renters in Lynnwood. The council is considering whether to approve a proposed comprehensive plan amendment and rezone that would allow replacement of the 240-unit apartment complex — located at 18225 52nd Ave. W. — with a taller, structure capable of housing 300 units.

The public is invited to offer input on the draft ordinances for the project rezoning and amendments to the future land use map. Additional information will be provided during a presentation before the public hearing to clarify and address concerns that were raised about the rezoning. The council is scheduled to vote on the adoption of the ordinances following the hearing.

The council will also vote to adopt the ordinance regulating interference with pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The ordinance aims to improve safety in the city for all residents.

A presentation from economic development will inform the council on how departments that comprise Development and Business Services are working to improve their customer service process.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.