Lynnwood City Council races draw familiar faces as election filing closes Friday

Filing closed at 4 p.m. Friday, May 21 for local elections, and voters will seem some familiar names on the list for Lynnwood City Council.

Only those races that draw three candidates or more will appear on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot. As the week of filing began Monday, only the Lynnwood mayor race fell in that category, with three candidates. Now, all three open council seats — Positions 1, 2 and 3 — have three candidates or more.

The top two candidates in the August primary for each position will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot

Here are all the local candidate filings according to the Secretary of State’s voter.votewa.gov website:

City of Lynnwood

Council Position 1: Nick Coelho, Chris Eck, Ted Hikel and Shirley Sutton. Both Hikel and Sutton are former Lynnwood City Councilmembers; Coelho ran for the council in 2019, losing to incumbent George Hurst.

Council Position 2: Patrick Decker, Naz Lashgari and Don Gough. Lashgari also ran for the council in 2019, losing to current CouncilmemberJim Smith. Don Gough is a former mayor of Lynnwood.

Council Position 3: James Rutherford, Joshua Binda and Lisa Utter. Rutherford ran unsuccessfully for the council in 2019, losing in the primary. Utter is a former councilmember.

Mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, Jim Smith

Edmonds School District

Director District 4: incumbent Deborah Kilgore

Director District 2: Keith Smith, Melisssa Stepp. (Incumbent Ann McMurray isn’t seeking reelection)

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 6: Derek Daniels, Maya Ojalehto

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: incumbent David Chan, Ben Messaoudi, Rashawn Smith

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris

Commissioner Position 5: incumbent Jim Distelhorst, Anita Shad

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

Commissioner Position 2: incumbent Donna Cross, Mike Pivec, Patrick Leonetti, Cory Paul Christianson, Sandra Brewer