Lynnwood City Council releases formal statement regarding external investigation into Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council Friday afternoon released a statement regarding the investigation of Councilmember Jim Smith by the law firm Haggard and Ganson, LLP.

“The council takes very seriously the contents of the report,” the statement said. “We recognize and are committed to learning from the allegations that led to the report as well as the report itself, and to this end the council will participate – as a group – in training in the areas of sensitivity and emotional intelligence. We will provide more details regarding this training as soon as we have additional information to share.”

During its business meeting earlier this week, the council came under fire for its failure to comment thus far on the findings of the investigation.

The investigation validated one claim of sexual and racial discrimination against Smith but did not find evidence to support a second racial discrimination allegation.

Councilmember Smith has continued to deny all allegations made against him.

The Lynnwood City Council has yet to discuss possible punishments for Smith’s conduct.