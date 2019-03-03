Lynnwood City Council reschedules annual summit for March 4

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a special work session meeting on Monday, March 4 to accommodate the council’s annual summit, rescheduled from Feb. 9 due to the snow.

The summit will be broken into three segments starting with a roundtable, open mic discussion among council members.

The second segment will address general council concerns and issues like the growing homeless population and rebuilding the Lynnwood Police Department.

In the third segment, the council will discuss the Compassion with Boundaries initiative — an in-depth look at the efforts of the police department to address the underlying causes of homelessness and drug addiction in the community and how best to approach them.

More about the annual summit council can be read in our previous story here.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. — an hour earlier than normal — Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.