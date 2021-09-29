Lynnwood City Council reviews city codes for new DBS department, discusses pet licensing

The Lynnwood City Council held a public hearing Monday night regarding changes to the city’s municipal codes concerning the new Development and Business Services Department.

Last year, the council approved creating the Department of Development and Business Services (DBS), which combined city services previously provided by four entities: community development, economic development, the fire marshal’s office, and public works development services. During its brief Sept. 27 business meeting, the council invited the public to provide input on an ordinance that would change city code language to reflect the new department.

Creation of the new department was three years in the making and in response to complaints from developers about the city’s permitting process. Planning Manager Ashley Winchell explained that the proposed changes would not impact how the department conducts business or the requirements for customers.

“All (the ordinance) does is make sure the person charged with doing those things has the correct title,” she said.

Council President George Hurst explained that the amendments were part of a standard procedure. He also asked if the municipal codes needed to include a definition for DBS. In response, City Attorney Rosemary Larsen said no definition was required.

“It’s just assumed and done because of what you now call it,” she said.

During the public hearing, former Lynnwood City Councilmember Ted Hikel said he was glad about the changes but took issue with the amount of city resources that went into making them, which are detailed in a 153-page amendment.

“I guess that’s what you call the cost of doing business,” he said.

In other business, the council postponed changing the municipal codes regarding licensing for pet dogs, cats and pot-bellied pigs in the city. The proposal would eliminate the city’s licensing requirement and recognizes the use of microchips and other forms of technology for identifying animals. The ordinance would also remove the city’s licensing fee, which city staff said was ineffective.

The decision to postpone came after Councilmember Patrick Decker asked about language in the proposal about “feral” and “homeless” animals. According to Decker, the code would apply to those animals because they are intended for humans.

“A feral animal and a homeless animal wouldn’t even fall under the purveyor of the governance because this is actually activities taken on by humans,” he said.

Decker also proposed adding language to the codes defining what qualified as a “dangerous” animal. Currently, the code identifies dog breeds deemed “dangerous” under Washington state law. Following the discussion, the council unanimously voted to postpone the discussion for two weeks.

Also during the meeting, the council authorized Mayor Nicola Smith to enter into a contract with the Seattle-based BHC Consultants for the city’s sewer comprehensive plan, for a total amount of $544,663.48.

Finally, the council adopted a resolution proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lynnwood.

–By Cody Sexton