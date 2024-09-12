Lynnwood city council reviews preliminary biennial budget 2025-2026

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night received an introduction to the city’s preliminary 2025-2026 biennial budget that allocates the general fund for various programs, services and infrastructure projects. Mayor Christine Frizzell said that this budget emphasizes public services, such as police, public works, parks and recreation and mental health. She said that each city department head had met with her to discuss their budgets and how the numbers were determined.

Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer said that the city is trying to maintain current service levels and find permanent funding for certain service positions. She presented that the total estimated biennial revenues are $152.2 million and the total estimated biennial expenditures is $156.1 million. These expenses include the police, municipal court, public works administration and engineering, human resources and other public services.

Meyer added that the numbers could change several times a day as she and city staff work on the budget.

With the existing budget, Meyer said that the city is able to fund 10 police officers; four custody officers, four master custody officers and 1.5 custodial positions at the Community Justice Center (CJC); one court marshal and one legal clerk position for the municipal court; and one maintenance worker for streets.

Five of the police officers are funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation and five are funded by a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant. Most of this funding will end by early 2025, Meyer said.

In parks and recreation, one senior park planner is funded.

Meyer said that it wasn’t sustainable to fund the senior park planner position permanently from the capital fund after the first year.

“So what we’ve done this biennium is build that position into the parks and recreation and cultural arts baseline budget and remove it from the capital fund even though the position can bill some time to capital projects,” Meyer said.

For mental health services, Meyer said that the city council had approved a contract at the end of 2023 for contractual medical services for the Community Justice Center and that is included in the budget.

Positions that are not yet permanently funded include two maintenance workers for graffiti remediation (those jobs were originally funded via ARPA) and one human service coordinator. The current draft budget has no requests for additional funding from other departments. “As we go on in the budget process, we will continue to evaluate the numbers to see what we can fit in,” Meyer said.

Meyer added that the city council will receive “decision packages” in early October to consider possible alternatives to fund these positions.

Regarding property tax, Meyer proposed a restoration of a property tax rate to the pre-COVID level of 57 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for the average home. The rates for 2023 and 2024 are 43 cents and 45 cents respectively.

“When the 2021-2022 biennial budget was adopted, the city council and staff were conservative, wanted to try to keep property taxes low at that time because of the uncertainty of the economy and everything else that was going on,” Meyer said. “So the forecast that was put in place for 2018, 2019 and 2020…that originally showed the levy increased for those years. That forecast was revised. Those levies were held down and were actually held flat, which means that the rate continued to fall as assessed valuation went up. Homes kept getting valued at higher rates, the city kept collecting the same amount of money, which means that the rate that individuals were paying actually fell.

“For 2023 and 2024, the rates that were adopted by council for property taxes were actually lower than the amount that were included in the budget that was presented in October 2022,” Meyer continued. “So what we’re attempting to do in 2025 – at least in this version – is to get us back to pre-COVID [rates]. Nothing has gotten cheaper in the past couple of years, and we had a lot of services added.”

For the average homeowner, Meyer said that the restoration would increase by $84.14 – or $7 per month, according to the latest property valuation by Snohomish County. This levy increase wouldbring the city a total of $6.2 million in 2025 and $6.7 million in 2026.

Councilmember Patrick Decker said that he was not “strongly opposed” to this change in property tax rates. “[What] I would like to see built into this is allowances for individuals who fall under median incomes so that they’re not subject to choose…so that we would restrict this to income levels,” he said. “I understand that $8 a month doesn’t seem like a lot of money, less than $100 a year, but when everybody takes $8, that adds up to a lot of money. I’d like to see that allowance baked in.”

Meyer said that the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office manages programs for low-income or disabled households, and any property tax reduction would be processed through the county. “The county appraiser just tacks that on, and then what flows through back to the city will reflect that discounted rate that those homeowners or residents were afforded through the county programs,” she said.

Council President George Hurst reminded the council that the county sets the property tax rates, not the city. “In [2023], we approved a $4,725,000 property tax,” he said. “In this budget, we ask in the first year…to increase to $6.2 million. That equates to about a 25% increase in property tax. The council has to be aware of this because we’re going to face voters who say, ‘What the heck are you doing raising our property taxes by 25%?’ And again, we’re going to be asked in 2025 to also increase to $6.7 million, which is another 7% increase. So we’re going to have to have an argument that we are increasing your property tax.”

Meyer said that the amount may sound “staggering” but not when the amount is broken down to months and is considered with additional services, such as graffiti remediation and human services. “That would mean a levy of $6.5 million for the year, which would raise $100 a year or $8.50 a month,” she said. “If you’re talking about $600,000 a year or $300,000 a year, it sounds a lot, but when you break it down…hopefully that will make [the levy] more manageable. You get what you pay for.”

Meyer added that Lynnwood is “unique” in South Snohomish County because it is a retail destination. “We’re incredibly fortunate that we don’t have to rely on property taxes so much,” she said. The city does rely on sales tax, and the sales tax is the largest source or revenue for the general fund, she added.

The total estimated biennial revenue for sales tax is $65.3 million, with a 5.6% increase for 2025 and 4.0% in 2026.

“The nice thing about sales tax is that we get to leverage those funds that come in from people who don’t live here,” Meyer said. “Everybody who comes here to a retail destination or comes to buy a car or have their car serviced…you may not live here, but you’re supporting the services for the residents who do live here and offsetting that property tax burden.”

Utility tax is estimated to generate $14 million in the next biennial budget with a cap of 6%, but for stormwater and sewage, the city can raise those rates, Meyer continued. More details will be revealed in the next biennial budget meeting.

Meyer reminded the council that utility rates do not increase “straight up.” “You can have a year where you take double than what you did before, and you fall back down the next year,” she said. “We were low in 2023. We’ve already exceeded in 2024 to where we were last year, so we’re expecting that trend to continue.”

Other estimated revenues include:

– $10.1 million in development services charges, such as permits.

– $8.4 million in recreation charges.

– $2.5 million in charges for services, such as bedding for the CJC.

– $17 million in fines and forfeitures, such as those generated by traffic cameras.

– $7 million in internal cost allocations, such as IT.

– $3.25 million in traffic safety fees.

Meyer added that the revenue from traffic safety fees will go directly to the 10 new police officer positions via the criminal justice fund. Some of the funds may return to the general fund to offset the costs of the officers.

The presentation then continued with other general fund expenditures, including:

– $143.9 million in operation departments, including cost-of-living adjustments.

– $3.25 million transferred to street operations fund.

– 5.7 million for CJC construction bonds.

– $3.1 million for recreation center construction bonds.

“A challenge to our departments [is] to consider innovations as we go into 2025,” Frizzell said. “What are we doing that needs to change? What should we stop doing? What do we need to modernize?…We ask questions like ‘Is there equipment that makes us more secure in IT? Is there a more efficient way to pave roads with new machinery and technology? You’ll get to hear some of these ideas and individual department presentations over the next two months.”

The next biennial budget meeting will be on Oct. 14. It will include detailed information on all funds. A full video of the preliminary budget meeting can be viewed here.

The public is also invited to take an online survey regarding the city budget.

In other business, the council:

– Voted unanimously to amend the city’s six-year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The TIP is a federally mandated, short-term plan that outlines and prioritizes transportation projects seeking federal funding, typically covering a four-year period.

– Voted unanimously to amend the six-year Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) 2025-2030. The CFP is a planning document that outlines and prioritizes the city’s major capital projects, typically covering a six-year period, to coordinate scheduling and funding for infrastructure development and maintenance.

The meeting also included the following presentations:

– Mayor Frizzell proclaimed September to be National Service Dog Month and encouraged community members of Lynnwood to “celebrate service dogs and be respectful of the rights afforded to the adults, children and veterans who lead more independent lives because of their assistance.”

Lynnwood residents Luca Keogh and his mother Sarah received a service dog recently from Canine Companions and attended the proclamation.

– The mayor and Council President Hurst also proclaimed Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans to Lynnwood, the state and the nation. Lead by Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, the presentation included:

– Deputy Consul of the Consulate of Mexico Gerardo Javier Guiza Vargas

– Honorary Consul of Spain Luis Fernando Esteban

– Student support advocate Maria Behrens of Kamiak High School

– Journalist and former executive producer of Univision Seattle José Luis González

– Journalist and founder of Se Habla Media Jaime Méndez

– Social work and geriatric mental health specialist Maria Anakota

– Artist Azucena Cisneros Pimentel, who represented artist Maria Casey

– Founder and director of Mujeres con Actitud Latina Karina Gasperin

– The City of Lynnwood and One Trent (a Seattle-based development firm) were honored with a VISION 2050 Award from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) for its city center implementation of Ember Apartments. The On the Ground Award recognizes projects that show real-world examples of VISION 2050 in action, including housing, mixed-use development or redevelopment, expanding access to opportunity, open space preservation, and transportation investments.

The award recipients include City Center Program Manager Sarah Cho, Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren, and One Trent team members Trent Mummery, Patrick Ashman and Marshall Ling.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng