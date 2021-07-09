Lynnwood City Council reviews Whispering Pines site proposal, unpaid utility bills

The Lynnwood City Council Tuesday night received a first look at plans to redevelop the controversial Whispering Pines apartment complex, which is scheduled to be demolished later this year.

During its July 6 work session, the council was briefed on a proposed development agreement for novo on 52nd — an income-restricted housing complex proposed for the current Whispering Pines site located at 18225 52nd Ave. W. Plans for the new complex include 16 new buildings with 242 units and feature a club house, recreational spaces and a community garden.

Whispering Pines is a 50-year-old apartment complex owned and operated by the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) that is scheduled for demolition because the current building’s sewer and fire alarm systems are failing. All of the building’s current units are labeled as affordable housing. Demolition is scheduled to begin in September.

“HASCO has determined that due to the age of the building and the site infrastructure, it’s cost-prohibitive to make these investments and it’s better to redevelop the site,” said Project Manager Ashley Winchell.

Initial plans to redevelop the site included a proposal to rezone a property and allow for a six-story structure with 300 to 400 units. The proposal was met with resistance from neighboring residents citing concerns like losing natural light into their homes should a taller building replace the current complex and the council voted against the rezone. Without the rezone, the council was told that the new complex would include fewer units than the current one.

However, plans for novo on 52nd include two more units than the current complex. Other featured amenities include a pool, barbecue area, sports court and playground. The new site will also include 399 parking stalls, where the current complex only has 356.

According to Winchell, HASCO is seeking flexibility for the allowed density for the development. Under the city’s municipal codes, developers are allowed density up to 18 dwelling units per acre, which Winchell said would result in a new loss of 21 units. So, HASCO is asking to use standards under the city’s comprehensive plan, which call for 12 to 20 units per acre. By allowing this, Winchell said the city would be meeting the goals set with its recently adopted Housing Action Plan.

“Granting this request would prevent the loss of income-restricted units,” she said.

Buildings located along the northwestern area of the site will be three stories while buildings adjacent to the neighboring single-family homes and mobile home park would be two-story carriage houses. While planning building heights, Winchell said HASCO hosted community workshops to gather public feedback.

HASCO is also requesting an additional 3 feet in building height for nine of the 16 buildings. The current zoning allows for a height of 35 feet, the same as the surrounding single-family homes. Winchell said the extra height would only be added to the two-story buildings and it would not be for additional stories, but rather to create a more “aesthetically pleasing look.”

Following the presentation, councilmembers submitted questions to staff to be answered at a later date. Councilmember George Hurst began by asking if all the site’s existing trees would be torn down during the redevelopment. He also pointed out that the two-story buildings bordering the south and east parts of the property would have windows facing the neighboring houses and mobile homes and asked if a taller fence would be installed along the property lines.

Whispering Pines is one of the city’s few income-restricted housing complexes and there have been few plans to develop more in the city. Since 2019, HASCO has provided tenants with information pamphlets on ways to relocate. However, with few affordable housing options in the city and an eight-year waitlist to get into any of the other complexes, many tenants have had little luck finding a new place to live. According to Hurst, nearly 100 residents still reside in the complex and are unable to find new places to live.

Councilmember Patrick Decker asked if the redevelopment would require all tenants to vacate the site or if demolition would be done in phases, allowing some tenants to stay longer. He also asked what price the apartments would be listed at.

The discussion was the first of three, and a public hearing regarding the development agreement is scheduled for July 12. The council is set to vote on the development agreement July 26.

In other business, the council again discussed how the city plans to address the nearly $1 million in unpaid utility bills.

Last year, to aid those impacted by the pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an executive order forbidding utility providers from shutting off services or imposing late fees due to nonpayment. The moratorium has been extended multiple times and is set to expire Sept. 30.

Recently, the council has held multiple discussions on how the city plans to collect the $927,800 in unpaid utility bills while avoiding shutting off services. Senior Manager of Strategic Planning Corbitt Loch said more than 540 residents and 140 businesses are 120 days or more behind on paying their bill. According to Loch, the situation is critical for the city

“It’s really important that we retrieve these funds,” he said.

Loch said he was sensitive to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and unable to pay their bill, but added that not collecting the funds could impact the city’s utility fund, which is funded solely by utility payments, and lead to higher service charges for residents and affect capital projects.

Some ways Loch said the city plans to work with delinquent account holders include offering a payment plan, promoting special rates and rebates, making referrals to financial aid, imposing a 10% penalty or, ultimately, water shutoffs. According to Loch, shutting off services would be a last resort as the city does not have the desire of the manpower needed to shut off services for hundreds of residents.

“We’re not prepared right now to do that and it just doesn’t feel like the right way to help to get a payment,” he said.

Regarding service shutoffs, Loch said staff are proposing amending the city code to leave utility shut offs during a declared emergency up to the city’s public works director. If approved, Loch said the director would be authorized to delay utility shut offs for nonpayment but added that staff are still working out the details.

–By Cody Sexton