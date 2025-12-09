Lynnwood City Council seeks applications to fill Position 6 vacancy

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood City Council is accepting applications to fill the upcoming vacancy for Council Position 6, which will open Jan. 1, 2026. The appointed member will serve until certification of the November 2027 election.

This vacancy comes after Councilmember George Hurst was elected mayor of Lynnwood, according to final 2025 election results. Hurst secured 4,314 votes (51.16%), and incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell received 4,086 votes (48.46%). This is Hurst’s third time running for mayor. He had also run in 2017 and 2021.

This is the third councilmember appointment in the last two years, with Councilmembers Derica Escamilla and Robert Leutwyler chosen to fill the positions of former Councilmembers Shirley Sutton and Julieta Altamirano-Crosby after they resigned.

Before selecting Leutwyler in March, the Council appointed two other people to fill Altamirano-Crosby’s seat. Both appointees stepped out of the race, one withdrawing after public discovery of her sexually explicit posts on social media, causing residents to question the Council’s ability to properly vet a candidate.

Applicants must have lived within Lynnwood city limits for at least one year prior to appointment and be a registered voter age 18 or older. These are the same requirements that apply to all elected councilmembers.

Applications must be completed, signed and received electronically or at Lynnwood City Hall at 19100 44th Ave. W., no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. Postmarks will not be accepted.

For details or to apply, visit the 2026 Council Member Appointment page. Those needing assistance may contact the city clerk at 425-478-9243 or cityclerk@lynnwoodwa.gov.

The City Council will interview up to eight applicants on Tuesday, Jan. 20, and is expected to make a final selection on Monday, Jan. 26. The newly appointed councilmember will take office Feb. 2, 2026.

For more information and to apply online, visit the City’s website.