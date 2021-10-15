Lynnwood City Council seeks community input on how to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds

Posted: October 15, 2021 18

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Oct. 20, during which community members can provide feedback on how the city’ federal COVID-19 relief funds should be spent.

Recently, the council has discussed how best to use the $10.1 million allocated to Lynnwood through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This federal legislation offers many eligible uses, such as: financial assistance to struggling households or businesses; making critical improvements to roads, sidewalks, or other infrastructure; emergency and affordable housing; and providing support services for people facing eviction.

An initial request from staff identified the city’s “immediate” needs and the council authorized spending $882,000 to fill city staff vacancies, fund technology upgrades to stream public meetings online and purchase police-worn body cameras.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. and can be accessed at lynnwoodwa.zoom.us/j/83626576445.

Callers may join by dialing +1-253-215-8782 . Meeting ID is: 836 2657 6445. Press *9 to raise their hand and make a comment.

Lynnwood residents are also invited to take an online survey to help city leaders rank and prioritize spending categories.

For questions related to the public hearing, contact Council Executive Assistant Lisa Harrison at lharrison@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5011.

For questions related to the ARPA Funding and budgeting, contact Strategic Planner Corbitt Loch at cloch@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5406.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME