Lynnwood City Council seeks community input on how to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Oct. 20, during which community members can provide feedback on how the city’ federal COVID-19 relief funds should be spent.

Recently, the council has discussed how best to use the $10.1 million allocated to Lynnwood through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This federal legislation offers many eligible uses, such as: financial assistance to struggling households or businesses; making critical improvements to roads, sidewalks, or other infrastructure; emergency and affordable housing; and providing support services for people facing eviction.

An initial request from staff identified the city’s “immediate” needs and the council authorized spending $882,000 to fill city staff vacancies, fund technology upgrades to stream public meetings online and purchase police-worn body cameras.

The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. and can be accessed at lynnwoodwa.zoom.us/j/83626576445.

Callers may join by dialing +1-253-215-8782 . Meeting ID is: 836 2657 6445. Press *9 to raise their hand and make a comment.

Lynnwood residents are also invited to take an online survey to help city leaders rank and prioritize spending categories.