Lynnwood City Council selects eight finalists to interview for council vacancy

The Lynnwood City Council has narrowed to eight the field of applicants to fill the seat vacated by Position 1 Councilmember Shirley Sutton in May.

After reviewing 22 applications and supplemental information, Lynnwood City Councilmembers submitted their rankings to the city clerk for tallying. During the council’s Monday, July 1 work session, the clerk announced the top eight applicants and the following interview schedule during two special work sessions:

Tuesday, July 9

Ki Seung Cho

Derica Esamilla

Keton Handy

Gray Petersen

Lisa Soros

Wednesday, July 10

Lu Jiang

Bob Larsen

Simreet Dhaliwal

The interview schedule has been randomized and each applicant will have 30 minutes to answer the city council’s pre-determined interview questions. The interviews will be conducted in open session and the public is welcome to attend, watch live, or view the recording available on the city’s website the following day.

At the conclusion of interviews on Wednesday, July 10, the council may adjourn to an executive session to discuss the candidates’ qualifications.

Following the executive session, councilmembers will cast three rounds of votes. In the first round, councilmembers will express their support for their top candidate out loud. The top candidate will receive three points per councilmember vote. In the second round, councilmembers will express their support for their second candidate out loud. The second candidate will receive two points per councilmember vote. In the third round, councilmembers will express their support for their third candidate out loud. The third candidate will receive one point per councilmember vote.

The city clerk will tally the results and identify the top three candidates. Councilmembers will then cast a final vote to select the appointee. The city clerk will ask each councilmember who their choice is. In the event no finalist receives four or more votes, the finalist with the least number of votes will be removed from the list of finalists. The process will then be repeated until a finalist receives four or more votes. The mayor will then ask for a motion to appoint that person.