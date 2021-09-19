Lynnwood City Council Sept. 20 set to discuss community equity survey, South Lynnwoof neighborhood

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Sept. 20 work session to review plans for a community equity survey.

The purpose of this survey is to learn from Lynnwood’s diverse community members about their experiences of Lynnwood as a safe, welcoming and equitable place to live, work, worship and play. The finalized web survey is set to launch in September and run through the end of November. In addition to English, the survey will be translated into Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Amharic and Arabic.

In other business, the council is set to receive an update on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan– an effort by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to address social inequity in South Lynnwood, including income and language barriers. During the briefing, staff will update the council on its community engagement efforts.

Also during the meeting, the council and staff plan to discuss how to use the city’s remaining federal COVID-19 relief dollars. The city was allocated $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be paid over two years. So far, Lynnwood has received $5.45 million and the council has voted to use some of the money to fill vacant staff positions, purchase body cameras for police and make city technology upgrades.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.