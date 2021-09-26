Lynnwood City Council Sept. 27 set to hold public hearing on development, business services code update

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 27 business meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a municipal code update for development and business services, interview a candidate for the Public Facilities District boar, and hear a proclamation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. You can find the virtual meeting link and the agenda here.
