Lynnwood City Council Sept. 27 set to hold public hearing on development, business services code update

Posted: September 25, 2021 12

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 27 business meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a municipal code update for development and business services, interview a candidate for the Public Facilities District boar, and hear a proclamation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. You can find the virtual meeting link and the agenda here.

