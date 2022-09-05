Lynnwood City Council Sept 6 agenda includes more discussion on ARPA fund spending

The Lynnwood City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting is set to continue to discuss how it plans to spend the rest of its $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, among other agenda items. The council will be meeting a day later than usual in observation of the Labor Day holiday.

The council has allocated approximately $8 million of the ARPA funds so far but has yet to decide how the rest will be spent. Councilmembers have until Dec. 31, 2024, to reach a final decision.

The council is also scheduled to receive another briefing regarding the Lynnwood Convention Center (LCC) day-use applications. Each year, the council receives four free use days at the LCC and this year, requested applications from local businesses who would like to use the LCC on one of those days. The council is set to approve four organizations’ day-use applications Tuesday.

Lynnwood’s Public Works Director David Mach is also on the agenda to share findings from a transportation funding and intersection inspection.

The city recently hired a traffic consultant to evaluate 10 high-interest intersections within the city that staff identified as presenting safety and operational concerns. Mach will discuss the results and see how the council wishes to proceed with the findings.

The Sept. 6 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.