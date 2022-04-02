Lynnwood City Council set April 4 to hold exit conference for 2020 audits, discuss ARPA spending

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, April 4 business meeting is scheduled to continue the discussion of the use of the city’s allocated $10.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Over the past few months, the council has heard a variety of ideas for spending the money, but has not yet reached a consensus. On Monday night, the council will discuss using the COVID relief money to fund various transportation options. The council will also be listening to a request from Judge Valerie Bouffiou regarding using $65,000 of the ARPA funds to support the transition of a fully hybrid option in Lynnwood’s courtroom.

In other business, the council is set to hold an exit conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) for the city’s 2020 Accountability, Financial and Federal Audits.

In addition, the council will receive a briefing on a future public hearing regarding an environmental update to the Lynnwood City Center project. In February, the council was briefed on the proposed plans for the update. Updates have been happening roughly every 10 years, and Development and Business Services Director David Kleitsch said the city desperately needs to approve the latest update before it outgrows its limitations.

Also at the meeting, there will be a discussion on proposed updates to the Lynnwood Municipal Court’s (LMC) Title 5 related to business licensing. City staff has identified amendments to Title 5 that better align processes to the Washington State Bureau of Revenue Business License (BLS) and provide clarification on licensing requirements.

Finally, the council will be introduced to History & Heritage Board applicant Dale Clark. Clark has already been interviewed by the city’s arts, culture and heritage coordinator as well as Mayor Christine Frizzell.

The meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

