Lynnwood City Council set Feb. 22 to discuss future business roundtables meetings

Aiming to support local businesses, the Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 22 meeting is set to discuss holding a future business roundtable to hear how the city can help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will discuss plans to invite up to 14 local business owners to a March 17 roundtable.During similar past roundtable discussions, each council member invited two local business owners to join them during a council work session.

In other business, the council is scheduled via its consent agenda to vote to authorize the mayor to enter into two construction agreements. The first is an agreement with with Kirkland-based internet provider Wave Broadband to regarding plans construction of a Joint Utility Trench (JUT) and to share in the JUT construction costs for the 196th Street Southwest Improvement Project. The second will authorize the mayor to execute on behalf of the city an agreement with Comcast to outline the roles and responsibilities associated with the project.

This project aims to improve 196th Street Southwest from 37th Avenue West to 48th Avenue West by providing additional multi-modal capacity, safety and aesthetic boulevard features to support the future growth anticipated for the City Center.

Als0 under the consent agenda, the council will vote to confirm Selam Habte to the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and confirm Michelle Meyer as finance director.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

