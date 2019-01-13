Lynnwood City Council set Jan. 14 to update salary schedule, make appointments

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on the city’s 2019 salary schedule at its Monday, Jan. 14 business meeting.

The ordinance drafted after the council approved the 2019-2021 Police Management Guild agreement, so the salary schedule reflects accurate wage information.

The schedule under consideration will remove the step 1 pay for the lifeguard position, as it does not meet the legal minimum wage for Washington state. The salary schedule will also reflect the adjusted pay rate for the position of reserve police officer to match police officer and sergeant wages.

In addition, the council will elect a new council president and appoint councilmembers to various boards, committees and commissions — all actions that were rescheduled from last week’s meeting.

Councilmembers serve as liaisons between the city and various boards and commissions, as well as serving as the city’s representative to outside agencies and organizations. Some of these positions are elected by city councilmembers and others will be appointed by the council president.

Positions elected by the city council include:

Council President

Council Vice President

Alliance for Housing Affordability

Community Transit

Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Council

Snohomish County 911 Board/SERS

Snohomish Health District

Snohomish County Tomorrow

Snohomish County Fire Commission

Positions appointed by the city council president include:

Arts Commission

Audits and Insurance/Finance Committee

Disability Board

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

History and Heritage Board

Human Services Commission

Lynnwood Public Facilities District – PFD

Lynnwood Citizens Patrol Volunteers

Lynnwood VIPS Volunteers

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts

Planning Commission

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.