Lynnwood City Council set July 5 to discuss strategic plan, ideas for community outreach

Discussions regarding an update to Lynnwood’s strategic plan and ways to use the city’s allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are among the items on the Lynnwood City Council’s Tuesday, July 5 agenda.

The meeting is being held a day later than usual due to the Monday, July 4 holiday.

The council is also scheduled to talk about a proposal to repeal obsolete Lynnwood Municipal Code provisions related to the fire department and ideas for council outreach to the community.

The meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers at 6 p.m. City Council Meetings are available to watch via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, callers dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

