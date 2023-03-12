Lynnwood City Council set March 13 to discuss Community Justice Center construction cost increase

During its March 13 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to discuss increasing construction costs for the Community Justice Center and read a proclamation about Women’s History Month.

At its work session on March 6, the council heard about unexpected costs associated with the ongoing construction of the center. Deputy Chuck Steichen is scheduled to return to council chambers and further discuss the project’s development costs. He is expected to bring answers to councilmembers’ questions from the work session.

The project’s change-order request is for $677,453. Previous change orders currently total $4,434,716.70. If approved, the project would be $5,183,979.72 over its initial contract amount of $56,380,704.52, or about 9.19%.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.

Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live.