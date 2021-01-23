Lynnwood City Council set to approve appointments during Jan. 25 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council during its Jan. 25 business meeting is scheduled to confirm the appointments of three candidates to the Planning Commission and the History & Heritage Board board as well as consider other matters.

After previously interviewing the candidates at last week’s work session, the council will vote on the following appointments:

Ann Guan, Planning Commission

Bob Larsen, Planning Commission

Kevin Brewer, History & Heritage Board Candidate

The appointments fall under the council’s consent agenda, which allows the board to approve multiple items together without discussion or individual motions, unless those items are pulled for individual votes. Other items on the consent agenda include a proposed interlocal agreement between the city and Snohomish County to house inmates at the county jail.

As the county jail, the facility holds inmates from several jurisdictions, and the county has drafted the terms and conditions of this agreement to cities. The vote will authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with the county for jail services through December 2023. Per the agreement, the city will pay an annual estimated cost of $500,000 per year to house inmates.

The proposal also includes increases in daily fees, booking fees, and video court fees that will increase an additional 3% at the beginning of 2023. Snohomish County did not provide the new interlocal agreement in time to renew the services prior to the previous agreement expiration. This agreement will be retroactive to January 1, 2021.

The consent agenda also includes final acceptance of work done for the 2020 Pavement Preservation Project. The work, totaling $1.7 million, involved resurfacing 68th Avenue West between 196th Street Southwest and 204th Street Southwest through full depth asphalt replacement and grind and overlay of the existing asphalt.

The council will then break into an executive session regarding potential litigation. During executive sessions, city officials meet to discuss private matters behind closed doors before before addressing them publicly. No other information regarding the matter is available at this time.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.