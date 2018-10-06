Lynnwood City Council set to approve Capital Facilities Plan at Oct. 8 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Monday, Oct. 8 business meeting to approve the city’s Capital Facilities Plan for 2019-2024.

The plan identifies specific projects including public buildings, parks and recreation facilities, transportation, utilities systems and information technologies, and must be adopted yearly by the city council

The council is also set to issue three proclamations, for

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Indigenous Peoples’ Day

and Filipino American History Month.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.