Lynnwood City Council set to authorize construction contracts, discuss firearm ordinance at April 26 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council is set to award a construction contact at its April 26 business meeting to make improvements to the sidewalk and lighting adjacent to Veterans Park and sidewalk and ramp improvements at four other sites in Lynnwood.

The council is set Monday to authorize the mayor to sign a contract with Kamins Construction, Inc. for the 2021 Ramps and Sidewalk Project. A request for authorization will cover the bid amount of $447,125.45 plus a construction contingency of $70,000.

The Ramps and Sidewalks Program focuses on making improvements to the city’s existing curb ramps and sidewalks to provide a better pedestrian environment and meet requirements of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). This is the first construction project that will be completed under the program.

In other business, the council is being asked to authorize the mayor to sign a contract with KPG P.S. for the design of the 42nd Avenue West project. According to the agenda, the project is not to exceed a total contract value of $1,705,550 which includes a 10% management reserve. Public works staff is requesting this authorization to design a new grid street in the City Center area of Lynnwood that will be located between 44th Avenue West and 40th Avenue West and will run from 194th Street Southwest (Veterans Way) to 200th Street Southwest (Alderwood Mall Boulevard).

Also during the meeting, the council is scheduled to review an amended ordinance regarding misdemeanor violations of individuals who have had the rights to own, purchase or possess a firearm revoked and who are attempting to purchase, acquire, or possess a firearm. If approved, the ordinance is set to be adopted at the council’s next business meeting.

The council will also issue a proclamation celebrating recognizing May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Lynnwood.

Finally, members of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and other diversity leaders will be given the opportunity to speak about the Stand Against Racism Proclamation read last week.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.