Lynnwood City Council set to continue discussion Feb. 14 on ARPA funds, emergency proclamation

Continued discussion on how the City of Lynwood should spend $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and on an emergency proclamation signed by Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell are among the items on the Lynnwood City Council’s Monday Feb. 14 meeting agenda.

Many ideas have been brought before the council for the ARPA funds, including using them for road maintenance and buying COVID-19 tests for residents.

The council will also be revisiting last week’s discussion on the emergency proclamation aimed at giving Lynnwood the ability to quickly respond to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic. Originally signed by former Mayor Nicola Smith, it has been reissued and signed by new Mayor Christine Frizzell. During last week’s meeting, multiple councilmembers expressed concerns about the proclamation, which is now awaiting council confirmation.

In addition, the council is scheduled to adopt the city’s PARC (Parks, Arts, Recreation & Conservation) Plan. The 2016-2025 PARC Plan establishes strategic directions, goals, policies and action items for the Parks, Recreation Cultural Arts Department for 10 years and is due for a six-year update to maintain state grant funding eligibility.

And the council will consider right-of-way acquisition for the Scriber Creek Trail project. This project is the first phase of a larger project that will extend Scriber Creek Trail from Wilcox Park north to Lund’s Gulch and Meadowdale Beach Park.

To complete this project, the city needs to acquire more land. The city made an original offer of $86,800, but received a counter offer of $104,325. The council will consider approving the additional $17,525 needed to purchase the land.

The council will also hear a presentation on Black History Month, led by Councilmember Josh Binda.

— by Lauren Reichenbach