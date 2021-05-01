Lynnwood City Council set to discuss applications for vacant council seat at May 3 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is set during its May 3 work session to select the top candidates applying to fill the vacant seat on the council.

Councilmembers will begin the meeting by entering into an executive session — closed to the public — to privately review and discuss qualified candidates’ applications.

Following executive session, the council will announce the top candidates to be interviewed and request that their interviews be scheduled. The order of interviews and times shall be determined by lottery drawing.

Applications were due April 23 and included two essay questions asking applicants why they want to serve on the council and to detail past community involvement. Each councilmember will score between 1-10 on each question with 10 being the highest possible score.

On May 12 and 13, the council is set to interview up to eight candidates, asking each a question about the position and how they would serve if elected. After all the interviews are completed, each councilmember will identify their top three candidates and then the council will vote on its selection.

The councilmember selected will fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Ian Cotton on April 13.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

