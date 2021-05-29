Lynnwood City Council set to discuss regional growth, receive transportation updates at June 1 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Monday night to officially welcome recently appointed Councilmember Patrick Decker to the virtual dais by administering the oath of office.

Following a closed-door executive session, the council voted at its May 24 business meeting to appoint Decker to the Position 2 seat. The position was left vacant after former Councilmember Ian Cotton stepped down eight months before his term ended. Decker is a 35-year Lynnwood resident who said he has had a “deep and abiding love” for his community. He has worked in finance for Microsoft since 2006 and said his experience listening to and understanding the needs of various parties will benefit him on the council. Decker has also held multiple volunteer and mentorship roles while working with the area’s youth.

In other business, the council will receive an update on the upcoming Regional Growth Center Subarea Plan and planning for Sound Transit Everett Link Extension. The council will also discusses changes in state law regarding drug possession and how it will affects the city’s municipal codes.

In addition, the council is set to receive the fourth of six briefings from city staff on transportation operations and maintenance. During the briefing, public works staff will provide an update on the status of city streets and traffic operations and maintenance functions.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.