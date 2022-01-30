Lynnwood City Council set to hear presentation on Community Recovery Center Jan. 31

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Jan. 31 work session is scheduled to hear a presentation from Police Chief Jim Nelson on the city’s planned Community Recovery Center.

The council will also receive a briefing on the city’s Parks, Arts, Recreation & Conservation Plan, a 10-year guide and strategic plan for managing and enhancing parks, open space, trails, arts and recreation services in Lynnwood. And it will discuss the possible use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for transportation

In addition, the council will hold an executive session, closed ot the public, on potential litigation.

City council meetings are being held remotely via Zoom, with the link on the council meetings page. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.