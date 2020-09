Public hearings on priorities for 2021-2022 budget and flood hazard area regulations are among the items set to be considered by the Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 28 business meeting.

The council is also scheduled to have an exit conference on the city’s 2019 audit, a COVID-19 update and issue proclamations regarding Latino Heritage Month and the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.