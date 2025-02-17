Lynnwood City Council set to interview candidates for vacant Position 5 seat Tuesday

A reminder that the Lynnwood City Council are scheduled to interview all eight candidates vying for the council’s vacant Position 5 council seat during its Tuesday, Feb. 18 city council meeting. Then, during a special business meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, councilmembers will cast their votes on each candidate, eventually selecting a new councilmember after discussing candidate qualifications in an executive session.

City Clerk Luke Lonie announced the top eight candidates for the Position 5 seat during the council’s Feb. 10 meeting. The person selected will fill the vacancy left by last month’s resignation of Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

A total of 19 people applied for the vacant city council seat. The council narrowed the search by ranking the candidates using a point system based on how qualified each councilmember thought the individual candidates were. The following candidates received the highest amount of points, in no particular order:

Forrest Baum

Nazanin Lashgari

Robert Leutwyler

Marie MacCoy

Jessica Roberts

Audrey Tanberg

Rebecca Thornton

Chelsea Wright

Both meetings are scheduled to begin in Lynnwood City Hall council chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the Tuesday agenda here and the Thursday agenda here. The meetings can also be live-streamed at this link.

