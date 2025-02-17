Lynnwood City Council set to interview candidates for vacant Position 5 seat Tuesday

A reminder that the Lynnwood City Council are scheduled to interview all eight candidates vying for the council’s vacant Position 5 council seat during its Tuesday, Feb. 18 city council meeting. Then, during a special business meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, councilmembers will cast their votes on each candidate, eventually selecting a new councilmember after discussing candidate qualifications in an executive session.
City Clerk Luke Lonie announced the top eight candidates for the Position 5 seat during the council’s Feb. 10 meeting. The person selected will fill the vacancy left by last month’s resignation of Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.
A total of 19 people applied for the vacant city council seat. The council narrowed the search by ranking the candidates using a point system based on how qualified each councilmember thought the individual candidates were. The following candidates received the highest amount of points, in no particular order:
- Forrest Baum
- Nazanin Lashgari
- Robert Leutwyler
- Marie MacCoy
- Jessica Roberts
- Audrey Tanberg
- Rebecca Thornton
- Chelsea Wright
Both meetings are scheduled to begin in Lynnwood City Hall council chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the Tuesday agenda here and the Thursday agenda here. The meetings can also be live-streamed at this link.
You can see
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.