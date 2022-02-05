Lynnwood City Council set to receive PARC Plan, Comprehensive Plan updates at Feb. 7 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Feb. 7 business meeting is scheduled to receive part two of the PARC (Park, Arts, Recreation & Conservation) Plan updates from Deputy Director Sarah Olson.

The 2016-2025 PARC Plan aims to establish strategic directions, goals, policies and action items for the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department and is due for a six-year update to maintain state grant funding eligibility.

In other business on the agenda, the council will also be briefed on the 2024 Comprehensive Plan updates. The plan update will guide growth, preservation and land development in Snohomish County over the next 20 years. A few things the Comprehensive Plan plays a role in are building and maintaining sidewalks, the protection of natural areas, ensuring there is affordable housing and encouraging the development of local shopping options.

The last item on the meeting’s agenda is Mayor Christine Frizzell’s confirmation of the emergency proclamation for Lynnwood under her mayorship.

In signing the emergency proclamation on March 4, 2020, Smith said it was “due to the serious risk to public health that COVID-19 poses to our community.”

The proclamation gives Lynnwood the ability to quickly respond to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic and helps ensure the city’s employees and citizens stay as safe as possible.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. via Zoom, which can be accessed via the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.

— by Lauren Reichenbach