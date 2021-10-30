Lynnwood City Council set to review salary schedule, 2021-22 biennium budget Nov. 1

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Monday night to begin a review of the city’s 2021-22 biennium budget.

Last November, the city adopted the budget to fund the city through 2022. During its Nov. 1 work session, the council will discuss the city’s finances. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff were conservative while drafting the budget, and the council will discuss how the city has fared since last year.

In other business, the council is set to review the proposed 2021 salary schedule for city employees. The council was planning to adopt the salary schedule at its Oct. 25 business but decided to bring it back to a work session to further discuss the city’s salaried positions.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss the city’s 2022 property tax levy.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.