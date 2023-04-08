Lynnwood City Council set to vote April 10 on Sewer Comprehensive Plan

At its April 10 business session, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the Lynnwood Sewer Comprehensive Plan, receive a debrief on the National League of Cities Conference and read proclamations for Volunteer Week and Arbor Day.

The proposed Lynnwood Sewer Comprehensive Plan was explained in a presentation during the previous council work session that highlighted aging sewer infrastructure and Lynnwood’s growing population. l.

Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby attended the National League of Cities Conference as the City of Lynnwood’s representative in late March. She will share her experience and information gathered during the event.

The April 10 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.