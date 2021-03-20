Lynnwood City Council set to vote March 22 on $62 million Community Justice Center bond ordinance

Aiming to provide more advanced services to individuals in need, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Monday, March 22 to vote on the draft bond ordinance for the Community Justice Center.

The ordinance would provide for the issuance, sale and delivery of bonds for $62 million. The council previously discussed the draft ordinance earlier this month.

The ordinance would provide funds to finance the justice center and other capital improvements, pay the costs of issuance and other related costs.

As described previously, debt service associated with the Limited Tax General Obligation (LTGO) bonds consists of $500,000 a year of Criminal Justice Sales Tax revenue, contract jail cost savings and revenue generated through other agencies’ use of Lynnwood’s correctional facility.

In other business, the Snohomish Health District is scheduled to share its 2020 in review. The briefing will include information about the health district’s COVID-19 activities as well as non-COVID activities and accomplishments.

The council is also set to authorize the mayor to contract with Central Paving, LLC for the 2021 Pavement Preservation and Rehabilitation Project. According to the meeting agenda, the contract is not to exceed $2,135,102. The funds would be used to cover pavement and ramp construction at four sites in the city. This project includes improvements for pavement through full-depth repair and mill and overlay. This project also includes curb ramps, pedestrian push buttons, pedestrian signals, and plastic pavement markings. The council previously discussed pavement replacement at its March 17 work session.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

