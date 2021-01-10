Lynnwood City Council set to vote on new council leadership at Jan. 11 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council will vote at its Jan. 11 business meeting to elect council leadership and other liaison positions for 2021.

Council President Christine Frizzell is seeking re-election after completing her first one-year term. This year, she will be facing off against Councilmember George Hurst, who was nominated by Councilmember Jim Smith.

At the start of each calendar year, the council votes to elect a council president and vice president. Both positions have one-year terms, but candidates are able to seek re-election.

This won’t be the first time Frizzell and Hurst have faced off against each other for the council president seat. During last year’s election, both councilmembers sought the position after it was vacated by former Lynnwood Council President Ben Goodwin.

Council Vice President Shannon Sessions is also seeking re-election and is currently running unopposed.

Also, the council will confirm the appointments of various council liaison positions discussed at the Jan. 6 meeting. After the vote, the newly-elected council president will appoint additional city board and commission member positions.

The council’s agenda does not include any new business items at this time.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.