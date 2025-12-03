Lynnwood City Council talks sales tax increase, staff pay and animal code  

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Key takeaways:

The Council is considering a 0.1% public safety sales tax increase. If approved, it would bring Lynnwood’s sales tax rate to 10.7%, the highest in the state.

The City’s Human Resources Department is proposing a 2.7% cost-of-living increase for City employees not represented by a union.

The Council also is reviewing changes to city code on animal control, potentially honing in on the definition of a “dangerous” versus “potentially dangerous” animal.

The Lynnwood City Council discussed a potential sales tax increase, employee cost-of-living adjustments, and stricter animal control definitions during its Dec. 1 work session.

Public safety sales tax

The Council reviewed a proposal to implement a 0.1% sales tax increase to fund public safety initiatives. Under House Bill 2015, city councils can impose this tax without a voter referendum. Lynnwood’s sales tax is already the highest in the state, tied with Mukilteo and Mill Creek. If approved, this would raise Lynnwood’s rate to 10.7%.

The tax could only be used for criminal justice purposes, including to hire, train and aid in retaining police officers. Upon receiving approval from the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) to impose the tax, Lynnwood could also qualify for a grant program. The grant could cover employee benefits of up to $125,000 per person and could be used for trauma, crisis and de-escalation training, emergency management efforts and alternative response and mental health response efforts, according to the CJTC website.

Mayor Christine Frizzell said the CJTC denied the applications of all 19 jurisdictions that applied for the tax, including the cities of Edmonds, Renton, SeaTac and Mount Vernon. To qualify for the grant, jurisdictions must comply with immigration enforcement under the “Keep Washington Working Act”; adopt state-mandated use-of-force, de-escalation and firearm-relinquishment policies; complete mandated officer training, and report use-of-force data, according to state law.

The Council is set to vote next week on the tax, but several members argued that a decision on the tax should be delayed until newly elected council members take office in January. Councilmember Patrick Decker voiced strong opposition to rushing the measure.

“We’ve taxed this city to death right now. Let’s give them a break,” Decker said. “I would be in favor more if this was making sure our police department had the funding they need to do their job specifically, not being watered out and spread out across all of the public safety needs.”

Employee compensation

Human Resources Director Annie Vandenkooy presented the proposed 2026 Salary Schedule Ordinance, advocating for a 2.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for non-represented employees to match increases secured by unionized staff.

Vandenkooy warned that failing to provide equal adjustments leads to wage compression, where supervisors earn nearly the same or less than the employees they manage.

“Cost-of-living increases aren’t raises, they are maintenance of value,” Vandenkooy told the Council. “When we provide COLAs to unions, but not to this group, we send an unintended message that one set of employees deserves protection from inflation, and the other does not.”

Lynnwood’s non-represented employees include department directors and managers, City administrative assistant, the City Council executive assistant, lifeguards, the police chief and deputy, streets maintenance supervisors, janitors and facilities workers.

Animal control updates

The Council also reviewed amendments to the City’s animal control ordinance, focusing on the definitions of dangerous animals and severe injuries.

Proposed edits include:

Clarifying the definition of a “dangerous animal” to include cases where an animal kills a domestic animal without provocation.

Expanding the definition of “severe injury” to potentially include puncture wounds or lacerations requiring sutures, heavy bleeding or cosmetic surgery.

Adding specific restraint requirements for owners of potentially dangerous dogs, such as confining the dog within a fenced yard with a top at least 6 feet high, or a full enclosure.

Council outreach and liaison responsibilities

Council President Nick Coelho led a discussion on strengthening council outreach strategies to build trust and improve accessibility. Ideas discussed included volunteering days, town halls, and better digital engagement.

A scheduled discussion regarding council liaison responsibilities was tabled. Councilmembers agreed to postpone the item until the first work session of 2026 to allow incoming council members to participate in the decision-making process.

The meeting agenda and recording is available on the City’s website.

