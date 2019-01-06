Lynnwood City Council to appoint new liaisons, elect president at Jan. 7 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council will begin its first meeting of 2019 by electing a new council president, and by appointing councilmembers to various boards, committees and commissions.

Councilmembers serve as liaisons between the city and various boards and commissions, as well as serving as the city’s representative to outside agencies and organizations. Some of these positions are elected by city councilmembers and others will be appointed by the council president.

Positions elected by the city council include:

Council President

Council Vice President

Alliance for Housing Affordability

Community Transit

Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Council

Snohomish County 911 Board/SERS

Snohomish Health District

Snohomish County Tomorrow

Snohomish County Fire Commission

Positions appointed by the city council president include:

Arts Commission

Audits and Insurance/Finance Committee

Disability Board

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

History and Heritage Board

Human Services Commission

Lynnwood Public Facilities District – PFD

Lynnwood Citizens Patrol Volunteers

Lynnwood VIPS Volunteers

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts

Planning Commission

The city council will also discuss agenda topics for a mini-council summit, which is customarily held early in the new calendar year.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.