Lynnwood City Council to appoint new liaisons, elect president at Jan. 7 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council will begin its first meeting of 2019 by electing a new council president, and by appointing councilmembers to various boards, committees and commissions.
Councilmembers serve as liaisons between the city and various boards and commissions, as well as serving as the city’s representative to outside agencies and organizations. Some of these positions are elected by city councilmembers and others will be appointed by the council president.
Positions elected by the city council include:
- Council President
- Council Vice President
- Alliance for Housing Affordability
- Community Transit
- Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Council
- Snohomish County 911 Board/SERS
- Snohomish Health District
- Snohomish County Tomorrow
- Snohomish County Fire Commission
Positions appointed by the city council president include:
- Arts Commission
- Audits and Insurance/Finance Committee
- Disability Board
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
- History and Heritage Board
- Human Services Commission
- Lynnwood Public Facilities District – PFD
- Lynnwood Citizens Patrol Volunteers
- Lynnwood VIPS Volunteers
- Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts
- Planning Commission
The city council will also discuss agenda topics for a mini-council summit, which is customarily held early in the new calendar year.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.