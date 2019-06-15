Lynnwood City Council to be briefed on proposed Northline Village development agreement, receive boards and commissions update

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing from city staff at the June 17 work session meeting regarding a proposed concept plan for Northline Village to be located in the City Center district.

The proposed plan for Northgate Village — formerly known as Lynnwood Square — will be an exhibit to a development agreement should council approve it.

The council will also hear reports from two council liaisons on the activities of their boards and commissions. Council Vice-President Christine Frizzell and Councilmember Shannon Sessions will be presenting.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.