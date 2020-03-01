Lynnwood City Council to be briefed on Transportation Benefit District integration, Sister City program amendments

The Lynnwood City Council is considering adoption of an ordinance that would authorize the city to assume the rights, powers, functions and obligations of the Lynnwood Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

State law changed over the recent years allowing local cities to integrate the TBD into their functions. The action was generally supported by the TBD Board at its Nov. 20 meeting.

A public hearing is scheduled for the March 9 business meeting for consideration and possible adoption of the proposed ordinance.

The council will also receive a briefing from staff regarding proposed amendments to the Lynnwood Sister City resolution. Amendments include forming two committees — a Sister City Selection Committee responsible for the selection of a Lynnwood Sister City, and a Sister City Working Committee, which will oversee building and sustaining the operations of the program.

Another amendment proposes establishing a Friendship City, which would be a relationship between the city and local community members of their country of origin.

Also Monday night, staff will review the basic elements of budgeting for outcomes as the city begins developing the 2021-22 biennial budget. It is scheduled for council adoption in the fall of 2020.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.