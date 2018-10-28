Lynnwood City Council to continue budget presentations Oct. 29

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 29 work session is scheduled to continue hearing presentations from department director regarding their proposed 2019-20 biennial budgets.

The schedule includes:

7:05 p.m. – Parks Recreation & Cultural Arts

7:50 p.m. – Police

8:45 p.m. – Municipal Court

9:15 p.m. – Capital funds

The council is also scheduled to hold an executive session regarding property acquistion.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Counci Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W. Here’s the complete meeting agenda.