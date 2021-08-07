Lynnwood City Council to continue discussing federal COVID-19 relief funds during Aug. 9 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council Monday is set to continue its discussion on how best to spend a portion of the city’s COIVD-19 federal relief funds.

In response to the pandemic, Lynnwood was allocated $10.9 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act. So far, the city has received $5.45 million and will receive the rest next year. During its Aug. 9 business meeting, the council will continue how best to address the city’s “immediate needs” which staff have identified priorities like filling necessary city staff positions, upgrading technology used to hold public meetings online and in person simultaneously, and purchasing body cameras for police officers.

In other business, the council will meet Concepción Bello Nava, artistic director of the dance troupe Compañía de Danza Folklórica Xochicalli. The council will also adopt a proclamation declaring Chilpancingo de los Bravo, Mexico as Lynnwood’s newest friendship city.

In addition, the council is scheduled to confirm Rebecca Samy for appointment to the city’s Planning Commission and Lu Jiang to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. The council is also set to appoint Wally Webster to the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full Aug. 2 meeting agenda, click here.