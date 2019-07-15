Lynnwood City Council to continue Northline Village discussion at July 15 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its July 15 work session to continue its discussion regarding the proposed Northline Village project. This will be the second of two pre-hearings; the first took place at the council’s June 17 meeting.

Northline Village is a proposed mixed-use development planned for the current Lynnwood Square. The council will receive a briefing on the draft development agreement for the proposed project. This briefing will be focused on land uses, park development, transportation and utilities.

In other business, the council will receive its second briefing on the three-year update to the 2020-25 six-year utility rate plan. The two main topics will include low-income discount rate programs and stormwater programmatic requirements.

Also, the council is scheduled to participate in ACT to Save A Life Training from South County Fire.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.