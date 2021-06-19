Lynnwood City Council to continue roads, transportation discussion at June 21 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is set at its June 21 work session to continue a discussion with staff regarding transportation and road conditions in the city.

During the Monday night meeting, city staff will brief the council on the Connect Lynnwood Project, which aims to improve bicycle, pedestrian and mobility facilities to better connect residents to schools, parks, transit and commercial districts. The Complete Streets policy, if adopted, will guide staff in developing and delivering projects that can implement the city’s active transportation goals and plan.

Also during the meeting, Council President George Hurst will lead a discussion with the council regarding recommended changes to the city’s municipal codes for city boards and commissions.

In other business, the council will meet two candidates for the city’s Civil Service Commission: Kent Landrum and Myrle Carner

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.