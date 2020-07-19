Lynnwood City Council July 20 to discuss amending permitting process

The Lynnwood City Council during its July 20 work session is scheduled to discuss amending the city’s permitting process for special events like parades, political demonstrations and large parking lot sales.

This is for discussion only. If changes are proposed, it will require a public hearing and adoption of an ordinance to update the city code.

In other business, the council will discuss repealing the custodial care standards under in the city’s municipal codes. According to city staff, the code has outdated language that does not accurately reflect the city’s current policy and procedures.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.