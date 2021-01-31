Lynnwood City Council to discuss city, state legislative priorities at Feb. 1 work session

From housing affordability to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 1 work session will discuss multiple high-priority agenda topics before meeting at its annual council summit.

At the start of each calendar year, the council holds an informal work session to discuss city issues the council does not have time to address during regular work sessions. The council summit is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

During the Feb. 1 meeting, the council will discuss council rules and procedures, the community vision for the city, housing affordability and policies regarding city and board commission positions.

In other business, the council will review multiple bills city leaders believe should be a priority for Lynnwood, before meeting with state lawmakers during next month’s annual City Action Days conference.

Each year, a delegation of city leaders and elected officials travel to Olympia for the Association of Washington Cities’ (AWC) annual City Action Days conference. While there, they attend conferences and workshops and meet with state lawmakers to lobby on behalf of Lynnwood’s priorities. Due to the pandemic, this year’s conference will take place online Feb. 10-11.

Several of the bills up for review center around housing affordability, like HB 1070. Sponsored by Rep. Cindy Ryu (32nd District), the measure would “modify the allowed uses of local tax revenue for affordable housing and related services to include the acquisition and construction of affordable housing and facilities.”

A complete list can be found on link to the council agenda below.

Also during the Feb. 1 meeting, the council will receive an update on the current status of the City Center district, which is the epicenter of the city’s designated regional growth center. The area is being planned as a downtown hub and will include apartments and office buildings.

The review includes an analysis of references to the City Center Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), Planned Action Ordinance (PAO), three-dimensional development visuals, and a recent study by the Urban Land Institute (ULI). These topics identify a gap between the city’s vision and the City Center Plan, and the adopted maximum development capacity that is allowed.

The council will also interview Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission candidate Jennifer McLaughlin.

The council will then break into an executive session regarding potential litigation. During executive sessions, city officials meet to discuss private matters behind closed doors before before addressing them publicly. No other information regarding the matter is available at this time.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.