Lynnwood City Council to discuss city’s response to COVID-19 at March 30 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hold its March 30 work session remotely to review how the city is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the meeting, the council will hear an update from Cmdr. Chuck Steichen with the Lynnwood Police Department, who serves as the city’s emergency management director.

You can read the most recent Lynnwood updates in the COVID-19 daily report for March 27.

Councilmembers will be holding the meeting electronically via Zoom — a remote conferencing video chat service. The council’s work sessions are not usually recorded. However, city spokesperson Julie Moore said the council intends to stream the meeting live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

To view the full agenda for the meeting, click here.