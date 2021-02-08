Lynnwood City Council to discuss council liaison positions during Feb. 8 business meeting

Lynnwood city councilmembers are scheduled at their Feb. 8 business meeting to re-examine their roles as liaisons to the various city boards and commissions they serve on.

Once elected to the council, members volunteer to serve as representatives on city boards and commissions. On Feb. 8, the council will hold a general discussion regarding members’ responsibilities and duties in those roles.

According to the council agenda, the discussion will provide an “opportunity to learn expectations for these groups as an advisory body to the council.” Highlighted topics will include consistency of membership requirements, recording of meetings, attendance and terms of membership.

In other business, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to authorize the mayor to enter into an interlocal agreement with the City

of Edmonds for the 76th Ave Overlay Project. Once adopted, the agreement will facilitate the construction in 2022 of a pavement overlay project along 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. The project creates an opportunity for Lynnwood to improve pavement condition of the street before it degrades further and requires more significant and costly repair. The estimate for Lynnwood’s portion is $1 million.

The item falls under the council’s consent agenda, which allows the board to approve multiple items together without discussion or individual motions, unless those items are pulled for individual votes. Other items on the consent agenda include a confirming Jennifer McLaughlin to the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and approving a change order for the city’s Water Meter Replacement Project.

Also during the meeting, the council will issue a proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month in Lynnwood.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.