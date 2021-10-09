Lynnwood City Council to discuss eliminating car tab fees at Oct. 11 business meeting

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night will discuss a proposal to eliminate the city’s $40 car tab fee by 2023.

In 2019, Washington voters approved I-976, which would cap car tab fees at $30 across the state. However, the measure was overturned last year by the Washington State Supreme Court which ruled it unconstitutional. At its Oct. 11 business meeting, the council will review an ordinance proposed by Council President George Hurst to eliminate the fee since 54% of Lynnwood voters supported getting rid of it.

In other business, the council will review proposed amendments to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which describes a city’s long-term vision for growth, infrastructure and services. The plan articulates a series of goals and policies intended to guide the day-to-day decisions of elected officials and staff.

Also during the meeting, the council is set to review two ordinances — one updating the city codes referring to the city’s newly created Development and Business Services Department and one updating licensing requirements for licensing pets.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.