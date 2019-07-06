Lynnwood CIty Council to discuss housing, approve budget increase for water treatment plant improvements project

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, July 8 business meeting will continue its discussion of ways to improve housing availability in the city.

The goal, according to the council agenda, is to bring ideas and discuss opportunities the city has to improve housing ordinances, and clear the path to create opportunities for developers and builders to offer more types of housing. The city is looking for ways to accommodate population growth in anticipation of the arrival of the Lynnwood Link light rail station in 2024.

The council is also scheduled to authorize the mayor to increase the contract amount for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. Improvements to two buildings are required to fix building degradation and bring them up to new fire code requirements.

The council is also set to approve an ordinance that will remove the yearly contract term restriction to the city’s hearing examiner position. The ordinance will also fix grammatical errors.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.