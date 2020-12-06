Lynnwood City Council to discuss multiple ordinance proposals during Dec. 7 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to discuss multiple ordinances during its Dec. 7 work session regarding recent council discussion, including the establishing the department of development and business services, authorizing the use of economic development infrastructure funds to balance the city budget and other routine measures.

The council will discuss an ordinance finalizing the city’s recently-established department of development and business services (DBS). The ordinance would approve the consolidation of the existing department functions of community development, economic development, and public works – development engineering services into DBS. The requires a an amendment to the city’s municipal code.

The council will also review a proposed ordinance that would authorize the council to use funds from the city’s Economic Development Infrastructure Fund (EDIF) to help resolve a budget shortfall in the 2020 budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues into EDIF are provided from building permit fees resulting from projects $10 million in value or more; and from a portion of the construction sales taxes that is received from real estate development projects. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the council has directed that the EDIF fund be used to help resolve the revenue shortfall.

In addition, the council will discuss proposed amendments to the 2019-20 budget. There have been three budget amendment ordinances approved in 2020.

In other business, the council is set to:

Discuss the recommendation from the city’s recently-disbanded salary commission to increase the mayor’s salary in the 2021-22 biennium budget. The salary commission is an independent, volunteer-based commission tasked with setting salaries for the elected city officials. Under state law, recommendations made by the commission are binding and can’t be changed. In response to the financial impacts of COVID-19, the council and Mayor Nicola Smith requested that the commission not increase their salaries in the next biennium budget. Last month, the council voted to disband the city’s citizen-salary commission after its members recommended that the mayor’s salary be increased by 10%. During the Monday work session, the council will discuss whether to keep the commission’s recommendations presented or amend the city’s municipal code to restore the current salary rates for the elected officials.

Review proposed cost of living adjustments to the 2021 City of Lynnwood Salary Schedule. Proposals are in accordance with the council-approved labor agreements with the Lynnwood Police Guild representing the city's police officers and sergeants, the Lynnwood Police Guild representing the city's Police Supportive Service Employees, the Police Management Guild, Teamsters Local 763 and AFSCME Local 3035.

Interview Patrick Decker for the city’s Civil Service Commission.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.