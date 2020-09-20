Lynnwood City Council to discuss sidewalk maintenance, Housing Action Plan at Sept. 21 work session

The Lynnwood City Council at its Sept. 21 work session will receive an update regarding the city’s efforts to make the city’s sidewalks ADA compliant.

The city has been developing an ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan as part of meet ADA requirements for the city’s sidewalk maintenance and management. Completing the plan will assist the city in identifying policies, programs and physical barriers to accessibility and will guide the city in developing barrier removal solutions. City staff has drafted a Transition Plan to identify how to bring Lynnwood into compliance.

The Monday night briefing will include a discussion of what implementing the Transition Plan in the city’s rights of way will look like for Lynnwood. Additionally, staff plans to discuss who is legally responsible for repairing existing cracked/heaved sidewalks and various maintenance options moving forward.

In other business, the council will discuss the city’s Housing Action Plan and review the Housing Needs Assessment report and provide an opportunity for council to provide input.

The Housing Needs Assessment is a report that identifies existing and future housing needs. It contains summary data and information about population characteristics, workforce composition, existing housing stock and an assessment of gaps. The assessment will serve as a foundation for policy recommendations in the Housing Action Plan.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss refinancing its 2010 utility bonds. Due to historically low interest rates, the city has the opportunity to save future interest costs by refunding or “refinancing” its 2010 Utility System Revenue Bonds. The net savings for the city’s utilities after all bond issuance costs are paid are estimated to range from $500,000 to $700,000, depending upon the interest rate received from the bank for this refinancing.

A Utility System Revenue Refunding Bond for 2020 is scheduled for adoption at the council’s Sept. 28 business meeting.

The council will also interview candidates for the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, Parks and Recreation Board and Arts Commission.

And, the council will discuss the appointment of Rosario Reyes to position 4 of the city’s Public Facilities District Board, Position.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.