Lynnwood City Council to discuss transportation projects, meet with lobbyists during Oct. 4 work session

The Lynnwood City Council at its Oct. 4 work session is scheduled to continue its discussion regarding the various components of the city’s transportation programs.

During the meeting, the council is set to be briefed by the public works department on current transportation projects underway, the status of each, the costs and funding sources.

During the conversation, staff will answer the council’s questions about Initiative 976, which reduced vehicle state tab fees to $30 in Washington state. The initiative was subsequently struck down by the courts but Lynnwood Transportation Benefit District budgets for 2020 and the 2021-22 biennium did not include tab revenues, and the funds have been accumulating. During the briefing, staff will walk the council through this, explain the amounts accumulated, and the need for the funds for projects underway as well as for various programs in the future.

In other business, the council is scheduled to meet with the Lynnwood’s federal lobbyists from Summit Strategies to discuss strategies to advocate for the legislative needs of the city. And councilmembers will review proposed amendments to the city’s municipal code pertaining to boards and commissions.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. To view the full business meeting agenda, click here.