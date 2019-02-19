Lynnwood City Council Feb. 20 to discuss Whispering Pines, property purchase for homeless families

The Lynnwood City Council will reconvene on Wednesday, Feb. 20, to hear an update from the Housing Authority of Snohomish County on its plans to assist those who would be displaced if the city approves a proposed a comprehensive plan amendment and rezone to tear down and rebuild its aging Whispering Pines housing development, located at 18225 52nd Ave. W.

A public hearing is scheduled for the comprehensive plan amendment and rezone at the council’s March 11 business meeting.

You can learn more about Whispering Pines in our earlier story here.

Also, the council will hear about a proposal for city financing to fund the purchase of the Rodeo Inn property and any necessary subsequent capital improvements. The plan is to repurpose

the building to house Edmonds School District homeless students and their families.

Staff said in its council agenda memo that it “expects to receive funding support from grants and other agencies that will be used to pay down this “line of credit” type of financing.”

In addition, the council will hear presentations regarding plans for the Lynnwood Community Justice Center, and the police department’s efforts to address homelessness.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. To see the full city council agenda, click here.